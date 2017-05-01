The Company posted quarterly revenue of $52.9 billion and quarte... )--Cotiviti Holdings Inc. , a leading provider of analytics-driven payment accuracy solutions primarily focused on the healthcare industry, today anno... )--Acceleron Pharma Inc. , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therape... )--Nielsen Holdings plc , today announced that the Company will attend the following investor conferences during the month of May: On Tuesday, May 9, 2017, Globa... )--Handy & Harman Ltd. , a diversified global industrial company, today announced operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, as summarize... )--Technavio market research analysts forecast the global implantable ports market to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.