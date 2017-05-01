Old East Main closed -
A section of Old East Main near Commercial Metals Company, CMC, will be closed for the next 6 weeks according to Durant/Bryan County Emergency Management Director James Dalton. Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are continuing construction on the new exit and entrance ramps to Old East Main from the east bypass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Apr 30
|QPD
|67
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Apr 6
|teer2
|17
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|gimpie41
|8
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
|Mercury (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|bvantassal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC