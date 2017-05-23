Last Word: Sticker Shock Questions, C...

Last Word: Sticker Shock Questions, Council Day Recap and Mueller's Move

It's not the final vote on the county property tax rate. But Monday's acceptance by the Shelby County Commission of the state-certified property tax rate is an important insight into how the state and local governments get together on setting a tax rate that takes into account changes in overall property values from the countywide property reappraisal to set a tax rate that produces the same amount of revenue as the current rate.

Chicago, IL

