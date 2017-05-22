Jefferies Group Equities Analysts Red...

Jefferies Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BHP Billiton Limited

9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

BHP Billiton Limited - Research analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Billiton Limited in a report released on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.77.

Chicago, IL

