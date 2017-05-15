Introducing Werner Final Mile

8 hrs ago

Werner Enterprises , a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to announce the launch of our new logistics solution Werner Final Mile, which will primarily deliver large or heavy items using two uniformed associates operating a lift gate straight truck. Werner Final Mile seamlessly provides nationwide delivery and related services to residential and business locations using our extensive network of delivery teams operating from nearly 200 locations.

