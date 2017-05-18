Indian-origin steel tycoon bags global award in UK

LONDON: Britain's Indian-origin steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta has bagged a top global award for his successful acquisitions and drive to transform the steel industry in the UK, India and beyond. Gupta, the executive chairman of the Liberty House Group which has been behind a series of acquisitions of former Tata Steel and Caparo assets in the British steel industry, received the title of 'CEO of the Year' at the prestigious Platts Global Metals Awards in London on Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.