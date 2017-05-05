Houston Said to Take Over Glencore's S. African Coal Operations an hour ago
Murray Houston is taking over as head of Glencore Plc's South African coal operations, replacing Clinton Ephron, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information isn't public. Houston manages operations at Glencore Coal in the country and previously managed Xstrata Plc's South African coal unit.
