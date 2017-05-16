Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF) St...

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF) Stake Cut by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cliffs Natural Resources Inc by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,776 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 898,022 shares during the period.

