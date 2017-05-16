Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF) Stake Cut by Teachers Advisors LLC
Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cliffs Natural Resources Inc by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,776 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 898,022 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Apr 30
|QPD
|67
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|teer2
|17
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|gimpie41
|8
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
|Mercury (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|bvantassal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC