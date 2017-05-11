Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF) Position Raised by Hodges Capital Management Inc.
Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc by 2,343.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,710,600 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 1,640,600 shares during the period.
