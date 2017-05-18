CB&I Ceo Asherman to retire; Coo Mull...

CB&I Ceo Asherman to retire; Coo Mullen will become President/Ceo

20 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

CB&I appoints current COO Patrick Mullen to become its new President and CEO , effective July 1 with the retirement of current President/CEO Philip Asherman. Mullen became COO in 2016 after serving as President of CB&I's Engineering & Construction operating group; he joined the company in 2007 through the acquisition of Lummus Global.

