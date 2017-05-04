BHP Hit With New Activist Plan From T...

BHP Hit With New Activist Plan From Top Hedge Fund Performer

BHP Billiton Ltd. is facing a fresh set of activist demands. This time it's from the world's best-performing hedge fund, which is urging the biggest miner to sell U.S. shale assets, overhaul its leadership and extend its suite of commodities to tap rising demand for batteries.

