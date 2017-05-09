BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.
CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Billiton Limited by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 2,048,650 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Apr 30
|QPD
|67
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|teer2
|17
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|gimpie41
|8
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
|Mercury (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|bvantassal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC