Australia would block move to delist ...

Australia would block move to delist BHP Billiton

18 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Canberra warned on Thursday that it would block moves being orchestrated by a U.S. hedge fund to remove mining giant BHP Billiton Ltd. from Australia's stock exchange. Activist investor Elliott Management Corp. is seeking to convince BHP shareholders to support a move to spin off its U.S. petroleum assets and significantly restructure the world's largest listed miner.

