Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Raised to "Sell" at ValuEngine

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

