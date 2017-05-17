Aluminum Industry Worth at USD 145.10...

Aluminum Industry Worth at USD 145.10 Billion by 2022- Rio Tinto,...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Key Players : United Company Rusal, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Alcoa Inc., BHP Billiton GroupRio Tinto, Norsk Hydro Asa, Century Aluminum " PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 17, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Scenario Global Aluminum Market Is Expected To Reach USD 145.10 Billion By 2022 Globally, the aluminum market has been increasing due to various industries. Properties of aluminum include light weight, strong, ductility, corrosion resistance having barrier properties as well due to which aluminium is widely used in transportation, automobile, packaging, building & construction industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Apr 30 QPD 67
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Apr '17 teer2 17
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan '17 gimpie41 8
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16) Oct '16 denuder 3
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
Mercury (Mar '16) Mar '16 bvantassal 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,087,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC