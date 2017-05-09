Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP) Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment - Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report issued on Monday. Raymond James Financial analyst K. Avalos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.