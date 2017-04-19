Zacks: Analysts Set $60.00 Price Target for AZZ Inc
AZZ Inc has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
