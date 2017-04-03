Werner Enterprises Announces Upcoming Release of First Quarter 2017 Earnings
Werner Enterprises, Inc. , one of the nation's largest transportation and logistics companies, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2017 earnings on Thursday, April 20th, 2017, after the market close. The earnings release will be available at www.werner.com in the "Investors" section.
