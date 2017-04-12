Wednesday Sector Laggards: Non-Precio...

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of United States Steel Corp. , off about 9.5% and shares of Century Aluminum off about 8.2% on the day.

