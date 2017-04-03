Warrior Met Coal, the former Walter E...

Warrior Met Coal, the former Walter Energy, sets IPO

Read more: Alabama Live

Warrior Met Coal bought Birmingham's Walter Energy out of bankruptcy last year. Walter Energy traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WLT since 1997, but it was removed in 2015 because its prices were too low.

