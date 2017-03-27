UPDATE 1-Aurizon warns Australian coal rail lines could be out for weeks after cyclone
Australian coal haulage group Aurizon Holdings Ltd said on Monday some Queensland rail lines used by miners including BHP Billiton Ltd could be closed for repairs for up to five weeks in the wake of Cyclone Debbie. Queensland is the world's largest producer of coking coal, used in steelmaking, and the rail outages mean the miners will be unable to get the coal to port for shipping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Jan '17
|shane
|66
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|gimpie41
|8
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Dan Hurley
|16
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
|Mercury (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|bvantassal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC