UPDATE 1-Aurizon warns Australian coa...

UPDATE 1-Aurizon warns Australian coal rail lines could be out for weeks after cyclone

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Australian coal haulage group Aurizon Holdings Ltd said on Monday some Queensland rail lines used by miners including BHP Billiton Ltd could be closed for repairs for up to five weeks in the wake of Cyclone Debbie. Queensland is the world's largest producer of coking coal, used in steelmaking, and the rail outages mean the miners will be unable to get the coal to port for shipping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Jan '17 shane 66
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan '17 gimpie41 8
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Dec '16 Dan Hurley 16
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... Oct '16 denuder 3
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
Mercury (Mar '16) Mar '16 bvantassal 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,757 • Total comments across all topics: 280,026,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC