Trucking Executive Calls on Congress ...

Trucking Executive Calls on Congress to Raise Fuel Taxes

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

Raising the federal tax on fuel and indexing it to inflation would be the most ideal approach for restoring long-term funding for big-ticket infrastructure maintenance programs, Werner Enterprises Inc. CEO Derek Leathers told a Senate panel on April 4. "Federal investment in the highway system is essential, and while state and local governments, as well as the private sector, must assume a degree of fiscal responsibility for its upkeep, the federal role is both indispensable and a responsibility that is delineated by the Constitution," Leathers said in written remarks at a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Jan '17 shane 66
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan '17 gimpie41 8
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Dec '16 Dan Hurley 16
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... Oct '16 denuder 3
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
Mercury (Mar '16) Mar '16 bvantassal 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,163 • Total comments across all topics: 280,076,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC