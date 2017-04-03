Trucking Executive Calls on Congress to Raise Fuel Taxes
Raising the federal tax on fuel and indexing it to inflation would be the most ideal approach for restoring long-term funding for big-ticket infrastructure maintenance programs, Werner Enterprises Inc. CEO Derek Leathers told a Senate panel on April 4. "Federal investment in the highway system is essential, and while state and local governments, as well as the private sector, must assume a degree of fiscal responsibility for its upkeep, the federal role is both indispensable and a responsibility that is delineated by the Constitution," Leathers said in written remarks at a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
