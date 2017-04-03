Synalloy Corporation Applauds Executi...

Synalloy Corporation Applauds Executive Order on Improved Duty Collection

Order directs CBP to conduct risk assessment and develop plan for AD/CVD Collection; Aims to prevent fraud by importers; fraud has cost billions in duty Collection / EIN News / -- RICHMOND, Va., April 03, 2017 -- Synalloy Corporation applauds the issuance of an executive order on improved duty collection by President Donald J. Trump on March 31, 2017. The executive order, effective immediately, gives U.S. Customs and Border Protection 90 days to conduct a risk assessment for certain importers and develop a plan that will improve collection of antidumping and countervailing duties.

