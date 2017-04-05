Shareholder Alert: Brower Piven Encourages Investors Who Have Losses...

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. common stock during the period between October 29, 2013 and December 10, 2014, inclusive . Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until May 1, 2017 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

