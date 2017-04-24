s on the Move: Week Ended April 28
Rob Riecker was promoted to the top finance spot at Sears Holdings, taking over for Jason Hollar. Riecker joined the firm in 2005 as assistant controller and most recently was controller and head of capital market activities.
