Rio Tinto Closer to Coal Exit After $2.45 Billion China Deal Cleared
Rio Tinto Group is closer to an exit from thermal coal after winning approval from Australia's foreign investment regulator to sell the bulk of its mines to a company controlled by China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. for $2.45 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Apr 6
|teer2
|17
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Jan '17
|shane
|66
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|gimpie41
|8
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
|Mercury (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|bvantassal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC