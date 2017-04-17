Rehrig Pacific adds new director of business development to environmental team
Rehrig Pacific Co. , a manufacturer of plastic pallets, plastic containers, roll-out recycling bin and commercial containers in the waste and recycling industry headquartered in Los Angeles, has hired Brian Yorston as the new director of business development for its environmental team.
