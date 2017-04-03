Privet Fund Management Loads Up on Synalloy

Privet Fund Management LLC, an investment firm that manages investment partnerships focused on making event-driven, value-oriented investments in small capitalization companies, continues to add to its stake in Synalloy Corp. . The firm added 123,535 shares of Synalloy between March 28 and April 5 in nine transactions for an average price of $12.45 per share, according to the SEC.

