President and CEO Derek Leathers Testifies at Senate Hearing

Werner Enterprises President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers testified in front of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Surface Transportation and Merchant Marine Infrastructure, Safety and Security, emphasizing the need for Congress to work collectively with the industry to improve safety, freight movement, infrastructure investments and the driver shortage. U.S. Senator Deb Fischer , chairman of the Subcommittee, convened the hearing titled, "Keeping Goods Moving: Continuing to Enhance Multimodal Freight Policy and Infrastructure."

