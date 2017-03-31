Peregrine Capital Management Llc Buys Performance Food Group Co, REV Group, athenahealth, Sells ...
Investment company Peregrine Capital Management Llc buys Performance Food Group Co, REV Group, athenahealth, Carpenter Technology, New Relic, Bioverativ, Cypress Semiconductor, Keane Group, Nexstar Media Group, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, sells Ensign Group, Applied Micro Circuits, Maximus, Amazon.com, PDC Energy during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peregrine Capital Management Llc. As of 2017-03-31, Peregrine Capital Management Llc owns 244 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion.
