Park-Ohio Prices $350 Million Debt Offering
The Notes will be general unsecured obligations of the Company and will be guaranteed, with certain exceptions, by the Company's existing and future domestic subsidiaries. In connection with the offering of the Notes, the Company intends to enter into a new revolving credit facility by amending and restating the agreement governing its existing credit facility.
