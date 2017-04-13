Norges Bank Purchases New Position in BHP Billiton Limited
Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Billiton Limited during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 521,950 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $18,675,000.
