New Century Investment Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Waste Management, Inc.
New Century Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 6,228 shares of the company's stock after selling 140 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Jan '17
|shane
|66
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|gimpie41
|8
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Dan Hurley
|16
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
|Mercury (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|bvantassal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC