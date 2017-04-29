MAY 1 DEADLINE: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action...

MAY 1 DEADLINE: Khang & Khang LLP Ann...

Khang & Khang LLP announces a class action lawsuit against Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. . Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between October 29, 2013 and December 10, 2014, inclusive , are encouraged to contact the Firm by the May 1, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

