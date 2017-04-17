Kaiser Aluminum Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment and $100 Million ...

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Quarterly D...

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 15, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 27, 2017.

