Kaiser Aluminum Announces First Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., April 10, 2017 -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2017 financial and operating results on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, after the market closes. The Company will host its quarterly conference call on Thursday, April 20, 2017: The conference call can be directly accessed from the U.S. and Canada at 889-7783, and accessed internationally at 378-9764, or through the Company's website at http://www.kaiseraluminum.com .

