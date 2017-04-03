Iron Ore Plummets in Told-You-So Rout as Top Shipper Sees $50s
Iron ore is getting beaten back down in a told-you-so rout after a procession of analysts, Australia's central bank and miners themselves delivered warnings that gains were unsustainable, with latest blow landed by the world's top shipper saying prices are set to revisit the $50s. In Singapore, SGX AsiaClear futures tumbled 4 percent to $72.94 a metric ton, while the most-active contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange plunged 6.2 percent to the lowest close in five months as steel sank.
