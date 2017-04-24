Debt-reduction effort triggers $30 mi...

Debt-reduction effort triggers $30 million Cliffs quarterly loss

5 hrs ago

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. today reported a first quarter net loss of $30 million, including a $72 million, or 27 cents per share, loss on extinguishment/restructuring of debt attributable to liability management activities that reduced total debt by $550 million. This compares with net income of $117 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.

