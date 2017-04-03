Cliffs prefers Range site, but first iron briquette plant may be elsewhere
Cliffs Natural Resources wants to produce iron briquettes on the Mesabi Range, but it needs high-quality ore from the former Butler mine in Nashwauk, the company's top executive said Thursday. Unfortunately, said President, CEO and Chairman Lourenco Goncalves, Minnesota officials are divided on who should develop that site - a question that is tied up in bankruptcy court.
