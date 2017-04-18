Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF) Re...

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

