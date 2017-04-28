Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF) Po...

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF) Position Reduced by Orca Investment Management LLC

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Orca Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,858 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Apr 6 teer2 17
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Jan '17 shane 66
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan '17 gimpie41 8
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16) Oct '16 denuder 3
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
Mercury (Mar '16) Mar '16 bvantassal 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,645,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC