CHICAGO BRIDGE SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. - CBI Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until May 1, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. , if they purchased the Company's shares between October 29, 2013 and December 10, 2014, inclusive . The action is pending in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

