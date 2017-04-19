Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Shares Bou...

Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum Co by 347.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 63,414 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 49,231 shares during the period.

