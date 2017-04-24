CBI REMINDER: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Investors It Has Filed a Complaint on Behalf of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. Shareholders - Lead Plaintiff Deadline Set for May 1, 2017 - CBI To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the securities class action lawsuit Hubbell v. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V., et al. in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

