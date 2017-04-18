CB&I gets another award for ZPC refinery

CB&I gets another award for ZPC refinery

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Chicago Bridge receives a contract from Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical for the license and engineering design of a single-train 220 kta diphenyl carbonate unit, based on Versalis technology. "CB&I appreciates the opportunity to provide an additional technology to ZPC's complex in China, making it the largest single-train DPC plant in the world," CEO Philip Asherman declared.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Apr 6 teer2 17
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Jan '17 shane 66
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan '17 gimpie41 8
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16) Oct '16 denuder 3
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
Mercury (Mar '16) Mar '16 bvantassal 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,035 • Total comments across all topics: 280,418,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC