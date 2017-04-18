Canaccord Sees 125% Upside For Synaco...

Canaccord Sees 125% Upside For Synacor Shares

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

Canaccord Genuity said in a note Tuesday that it had an $8 price target for the shares of Synacor Inc , representing roughly 125-percent upside from current levels. The firm initiated the stock at a Buy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Apr 6 teer2 17
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Jan '17 shane 66
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan '17 gimpie41 8
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... (Oct '16) Oct '16 denuder 3
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
Mercury (Mar '16) Mar '16 bvantassal 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,597 • Total comments across all topics: 280,400,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC