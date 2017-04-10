Billionaire Facebook backer returns t...

Billionaire Facebook backer returns to commodities

13 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Russian tycoon who made $1.4 billion with an early bet on Facebook and still owns a stake in Uber Technologies is returning to the sooty old commodities industry that first made his fortune. Alisher Usmanov, 63, said he's been investing in natural-resource producers as they rallied last year following three years of declining prices.

Start the conversation

Chicago, IL

