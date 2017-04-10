BHP shares lift on hedge fund proposal
An international hedge fund holding 4.1 per cent of the shares of BHP Billiton's UK-listed stock wants the global miner to scrap its dual listing in Australia and the UK and spin off its US petroleum business for listing on the New York share market. Elliott says its plan could boost shareholder value for BHP Billiton Ltd by up to 48.6 per cent and up to 51 per cent for UK PLC shareholders.
