BHP shares lift on hedge fund proposal

BHP shares lift on hedge fund proposal

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

An international hedge fund holding 4.1 per cent of the shares of BHP Billiton's UK-listed stock wants the global miner to scrap its dual listing in Australia and the UK and spin off its US petroleum business for listing on the New York share market. Elliott says its plan could boost shareholder value for BHP Billiton Ltd by up to 48.6 per cent and up to 51 per cent for UK PLC shareholders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Apr 6 teer2 17
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Jan '17 shane 66
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan '17 gimpie41 8
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... Oct '16 denuder 3
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
Mercury (Mar '16) Mar '16 bvantassal 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,121 • Total comments across all topics: 280,185,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC