BHP Billiton plans $204M expansion of coal mine

BHP Billiton Ltd. is planning a US$204 million expansion of its coking-coal operations in eastern Australia to increase production of the steelmaking ingredient and reduce overall operating costs. BHP and venture partner Mitsubishi Corp. on Friday approved the investment in their Caval Ridge mine, where they plan to build a 6.8-mile overland conveyer system to transport coal from the neighboring Peak Downs mine to a preparation plant.

