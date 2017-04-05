BHP Billiton: Force majeure at Aussie coal mines
BHP Billiton Ltd. said force majeure has been declared for shipments from its coal mines in Australia's Queensland state after local railway operator Aurizon Holdings Ltd. closed key rail lines to repair damage caused by a tropical cyclone last week. BHP, the world's biggest exporter of steelmaking coal, said force majeure has been declared for all coal products from its joint ventures with Mitsubishi Corp. and Mitsui & Co.
